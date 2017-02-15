Reina: 'Not over for Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina warned Real Madrid “it’s not over and they won’t find it easy” at the Stadio San Paolo.

Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring at the Bernabeu before Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro fought back for a 3-1 result.

“We faced a great Real Madrid side and congratulate them, but having said that, it’s not over,” Reina told reporters at the Bernabeu.

“They won’t find the atmosphere easy to deal with in the second leg.”

Pictures emerged of Diego Armando Maradona in the locker room before the game giving a team talk. What did he say?

“Maradona encouraged us and told us to play for our fans.”

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis was very critical of Maurizio Sarri and the squad after the final whistle.

“We hadn’t lost a game since October and he didn’t speak then…”

