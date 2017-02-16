NEWS
Thursday February 16 2017
Albiol: ‘Return leg difficult but…’
By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Raul Albiol admits it's “difficult to win 2-0” in the return leg with Real Madrid “but we’re playing at home”.

The Partenopei were beaten 3-1 at the Bernabeu last night, meaning they would go through to the Champions League quarter finals with a 2-0 win at San Paolo.

The stadium is already sold-out for the match, and the centre-back is hoping that the crowd can push them to an unlikely triumph.

“Real Madrid deserved to win,” Albiol told Spanish reporters.

“We paid for inexperience. It’s not a good result, but there’s still hope. It’s difficult to win 2-0 in the return, but we’re playing at home.”

