Sheva: ‘Milan? Maybe one day…’

By Football Italia staff

Ukraine Coach Andriy Shevchenko confirms he could take over at Milan one day as they’ll “always remain in my heart”.

The former striker had two spells with the Rossoneri during his playing career, scoring 175 goals in 322 games.

Having moved into Coaching, could he return to sit on the bench at San Siro one day?

“Now I’m only focused on Ukraine,” Shevchenko told Corriere dello Sport.

“In the future we’ll see. Certainly Milan will always remain in my heart.”

The 40-year-old was also asked about the current Diavolo side, led by Vincenzo Montella.

“The last few results haven’t been great, apart from the win with nine-men against Bologna, but it’s not appropriate to start putting people on trial, because there will be difficult moments in a season.

“Milan had started the season really strongly so it was inevitable that there would be a decline.

“Monday’s game [with Lazio] was a more important point for the team than for the table, because it gave consistency to the thrilling win over Bologna and means they didn’t lose contact with the European places.

“When you have so many players out and you aren’t in great form, some draws can mean as much as a win.

“Montella? Vincenzo was a great striker and now he’s a great Coach and a great man. In my opinion he’s doing something exceptional, because he’s forged a united group with a good style of play.

“Milan are back at high levels with him, even if they’re yet to win something [other than the Supercoppa].”

Shevchenko was also asked about the Champions League, and believes Juventus are among the contenders to win it.

“There are six or seven teams which have a chance of winning, including Juventus.

“Compared to last year they’ve grown both in terms of the depth and the quality of the squad. When you have good alternatives you can rotate with less worry and keep up a high level of performance.

“Will they win the Scudetto? Definitely, because they have the best team and an intelligent Coach like [Max] Allegri.

“Even now that the Champions League is getting underway again, you’ll see their performance won’t drop in the League.”

