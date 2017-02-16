Schick: ‘Flattered by Inter interest’

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick is “flattered” by Inter links, but “I’m just thinking of Sampdoria”.

The Czech striker joined the Blucerchiati from Sparta Prague in the summer, and has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this season.

“Of course it’s pleasing to be appreciated by other teams,” Schick admitted to Tuttosport.

“I’m flattered, like all other players in my position. That’s not my job though, I’ll leave it to my agents. I’m just thinking of Sampdoria.

“Besides, I’m happy here, the fact that there are so many youngsters here from other countries has fostered integration in the group, because we’re all starting from the same place.

“Next year, when we’ve had a season’s experience, I’m sure we’ll do better and get important results.

“Moving to Italy? Apart from the usual problems a foreigner has when moving abroad - opening a bank account, looking for a house - I didn’t have any particular difficulties settling in.

“Well, the language is a serious obstacle but I’m studying. I’ve also learned to eat well here, fish and gnocchi with pesto. My girlfriend, Hanna, is here with me too.

“The real problem was on the pitch, they play a totally different game here to the one in the Czech Republic. It’s more tactical and technical, and also faster.

“In my first two months I struggled to integrate with the squad but [David] Ivan and [Milan] Skriniar helped me so much because they speak the same language.

“I’ve worked hard though, and now I feel better in every sense. I think and act much faster now.”

