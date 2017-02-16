NEWS
Thursday February 16 2017
Inter refuse to pay Rodriguez clause
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter won’t pay Ricardo Rodriguez’s release clause, instead offering €15m plus bonuses.

It was reported this week that Wolfsburg's Swiss international has agreed on a move to the Nerazzurri, after sporting director Piero Ausilio met with his agent in Milan.

Given that he has a €22m release clause, it was assumed that the Beneamata would simply activate that in the summer.

However, calciomercato.com is reporting that Ausilio is unwilling to pay that fee, instead offering €15m plus bonuses for the left-back.

While Rodriguez is thought to be keen on a move to Inter, there is also interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies