Inter refuse to pay Rodriguez clause

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter won’t pay Ricardo Rodriguez’s release clause, instead offering €15m plus bonuses.

It was reported this week that Wolfsburg's Swiss international has agreed on a move to the Nerazzurri, after sporting director Piero Ausilio met with his agent in Milan.

Given that he has a €22m release clause, it was assumed that the Beneamata would simply activate that in the summer.

However, calciomercato.com is reporting that Ausilio is unwilling to pay that fee, instead offering €15m plus bonuses for the left-back.

While Rodriguez is thought to be keen on a move to Inter, there is also interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

