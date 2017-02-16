Mayor: ‘No deal for Roma stadium’

By Football Italia staff

The mayor of Rome warns “there is no agreement” for the Stadio della Roma but “we’re working to find a middle ground”.

The Giallorossi are looking to build a new arena in the Tor di Valle area of the city, but the project is meeting with political resistance.

It was initially rejected by Rome’s city council, but with the proviso that it may be approved if the project is scaled back.

Having submitted a reduced plan for the stadium, Roma are awaiting a response, but the city’s mayor says there is no deal yet.

“There is no agreement,” Virginia Raggi told Corriere dello Sport.

“We’re working to see if we can find a middle ground. We’re doing our best to harmonise our vision with the project.”

However, the political pressure on Raggi is a factor, as factions of her own party, the Five Star Movement, are opposed to the stadium.

