Melo: ‘Palmeiras facilities better than Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Melo insists Palmeiras training centre is “better than Inter’s” and his new club are “on the level of Real Madrid and Barcelona”.

The Brazilian returned to his homeland on loan in January, with six months remaining on his Nerazzurri contract.

“Palmeiras is a club which is very famous all over the world,” Melo said in an interview with TV Globo.

“We’re at the level of Real Madrid and Barcelona. As as soon as I arrived here I was impressed by the training facilities provided by the club.

“I can say that there’s nothing to envy Inter, in fact you won’t believe it but we have a new training centre, better than Inter’s, and they’re also one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

