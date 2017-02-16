Allegri: ‘Forget Champions League’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri warns his Juventus players to ignore the Champions League and focus on Palermo - “any mistake could cost us dear”.

The Bianconeri travel to Renzo Babera tomorrow, ahead of Tuesday’s trip to face Porto.

“We need to keep any thought of that out of our head by force, because tomorrow is a game we need to win,” Allegri cautioned in his pre-match Press conference.

“League titles come from these games. Among other things, since [Diego] Lopez took over at Palermo they’ve had a win, a draw and a defeat at home.

“They’re a more organised team, who don’t allow space so we have to be technically quick, aggressive and above all aware that we can’t slip-up.

“There are fewer than 14 games to go until the end of the season, and any mistake could cost us dear.

“So we need to have the right attitude. We’ll see tomorrow whether the ball goes in or not, but we can’t get our attitude wrong. The lads know that, and they’re very responsible.”

Allegri was then asked about Miralem Pjanic’s condition, as the Bosnian missed the win over Cagliari.

“Pjanic is fine, at least… I usually get a call from the doctor in the morning, and when I see this doctor’s number come up…

“This morning the call never came, so I said to myself ‘the doctor must have died this morning’!

"He [Pjanic] is available."

