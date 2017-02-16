NEWS
Thursday February 16 2017
Valeri for Milan-Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri is the referee for Milan-Fiorentina, as the officials for Week 25 of Serie A are announced.

The Rossoneri welcome Paulo Sousa’s side to San Siro on Sunday night, with both sides harbouring Europa League ambitions.

Today the AIA has announced that Paolo Valeri will officiate the match, having last refereed the Diavolo in their 4-2 defeat to Napoli in August.

On that occasion, M’Baye Niang and Juraj Kucka were both dismissed by the official.

Elsewhere, Marco Di Bello will take charge of tomorrow’s Juventus-Palermo game, with Massimiliano Irrati in charge as Napoli visit Chievo.

Serie A Week 25 referees:

Atalanta-Crotone - Luca Banti
Bologna-Inter - Paolo Mazzoleni
Chievo-Napoli - Massimiliano Irrati
Empoli-Lazio - Nicola Rizzoli
Juventus-Palermo - Marco Di Bello
Milan-Fiorentina - Paolo Valeri
Pescara-Genoa - Eugenio Abbattista
Roma-Torino - Marco Guida
Sampdoria-Cagliari - Davide Massa
Udinese-Sassuolo - Paolo Tagliavento

