Valeri for Milan-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri is the referee for Milan-Fiorentina, as the officials for Week 25 of Serie A are announced.

The Rossoneri welcome Paulo Sousa’s side to San Siro on Sunday night, with both sides harbouring Europa League ambitions.

Today the AIA has announced that Paolo Valeri will officiate the match, having last refereed the Diavolo in their 4-2 defeat to Napoli in August.

On that occasion, M’Baye Niang and Juraj Kucka were both dismissed by the official.

Elsewhere, Marco Di Bello will take charge of tomorrow’s Juventus-Palermo game, with Massimiliano Irrati in charge as Napoli visit Chievo.

Serie A Week 25 referees:

Atalanta-Crotone - Luca Banti

Bologna-Inter - Paolo Mazzoleni

Chievo-Napoli - Massimiliano Irrati

Empoli-Lazio - Nicola Rizzoli

Juventus-Palermo - Marco Di Bello

Milan-Fiorentina - Paolo Valeri

Pescara-Genoa - Eugenio Abbattista

Roma-Torino - Marco Guida

Sampdoria-Cagliari - Davide Massa

Udinese-Sassuolo - Paolo Tagliavento

