Chinese TV confirms Milan sale?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Chinese state television has confirmed the sale of Milan to Sino-Europe Sports.

The consortium is in the process of buying the Rossoneri from Silvio Berlusconi and his Fininvest holding company, with the deal to be completed by March 3.

Now MilanNews is reporting that CCTV5, the Chinese state broadcaster, has confirmed the 99.9 per cent stake has been acquired by Sino-Europe Sports.

In addition, the website has spoken to Chinese journalist, who confirmed that Chinese media has been invited to a Press conference to announce takeover.

However, the journalist in question would not reveal the date of the Press conference.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.