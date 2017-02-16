Zeman arrives for Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman has arrived at Pescara’s training ground, ahead of being officially confirmed as Massimo Oddo’s replacement.

The Czech Coach has agreed to return to the Delfini, with only an official announcement still to arrive.

Today the club has announced an open training session, getting underway at 14.30 local time, and Zeman has been pictured arriving to take the session.

With Pescara all-but relegated already, it’s thought the new Coach will be tasked with winning promotion from Serie B next season.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.