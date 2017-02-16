NEWS
Thursday February 16 2017
 Zeman arrives for Pescara
By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman has arrived at Pescara’s training ground, ahead of being officially confirmed as Massimo Oddo’s replacement.

The Czech Coach has agreed to return to the Delfini, with only an official announcement still to arrive.

Today the club has announced an open training session, getting underway at 14.30 local time, and Zeman has been pictured arriving to take the session.

With Pescara all-but relegated already, it’s thought the new Coach will be tasked with winning promotion from Serie B next season.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies