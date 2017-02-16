ADL heads to US

By Football Italia staff

There will be no confrontation between Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri and President Aurelio De Laurentiis, as the latter is heading to the USA.

De Laurentiis criticised his Coach after last night’s defeat to Real Madrid, questioning his tactics and lack of rotation.

That could have made for an awkward plane journey back to Naples, but Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli states that the patron didn’t travel with the team.

Instead the film producer has flown to the United States, though he’s expected to return for the second leg at the latest.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.