Thursday February 16 2017
Romagnoli still out for Milan
By Football Italia staff

Milan are still facing injury problems, as Alessio Romagnoli, Luca Antonelli and Mattia De Sciglio didn’t train today.

Vincenzo Montella has been without several first team players, coinciding with a run which has brought just one win in six Serie A games.

Juraj Kucka and Gabriel Paletta will be back for the Fiorentina game after serving suspensions, but the Rossoneri will still be without several players.

Romagnoli, Davide Calabria, Riccardo Montolivo, Luca Antonelli and De Sciglio all missed training today at Milanello.

Giacomo Bonaventura is a long-term injury casualty, and will also not be available to face the Viola.

