Lopez: ‘Palermo need possession’

By Football Italia staff

Palermo Coach Diego Lopez warns they must “do better in possession” against Juventus tomorrow.

The Rosanero are eight points adrift of Serie A safety, and travel to Turin tomorrow to meet the League leaders.

“It’s nice to play against Juventus,” Diego Lopez insisted in his pre-match Press conference.

“These are important and fascinating games. We have to play our game without fear. It’s also nice to play in a new and passionate stadium.

“We need to take the game against Napoli as an example, we need to do better in possession because when you go to these stadiums you need to find your teammates who are in space.

“I think the speed at which you move the ball is crucial, and tomorrow we have to play with the ball a lot.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.