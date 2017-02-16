NEWS
Thursday February 16 2017
Toni: ‘ADL should think first…’
By Football Italia staff

Former striker Luca Toni believes Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis “should think a little more” before speaking.

The Partenopei owner slammed the team and Coach Maurizio Sarri following last night’s defeat to Real Madrid.

His comments caused a furore, with Sarri only finding out about the remarks in his post-match Press conference.

“Before saying these things he should think a little more,” Toni opined on Mediaset Premium.

“And he should share the things he thinks with those who work with him, if these are the things that he thinks.

“He’s the President though, so he can do what he wants.”

