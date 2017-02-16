ADL: ‘I won’t speak anymore…’

By Football Italia staff

Aurelio De Laurentiis promises a “nice long silence” after his criticism of Maurizio Sarri.

The Napoli President slammed the Coach for his tactics and team selection following the defeat to Real Madrid last night,.

De Laurentiis is heading to the USA rather than flying back with the team, but Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, the club's official radio station, reports that the patron has promised to stop commenting.

Journalist Paolo De Genio says the President told him there’d be “a nice long silence, from now on I won’t talk anymore”.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.