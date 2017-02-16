Zeman pleads for Pescara patience

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman is on the verge of becoming Pescara Coach, but warns “these situations aren’t resolved in two minutes”.

The Czech Coach was seen driving into the training ground earlier today, and it was expected that he would take the training session.

However, the former Roma boss hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, and refused to shed any light on the situation when interviewed by Sky.

“I don’t know if we’ll be on the pitch tomorrow,” Zeman shrugged.

“I don’t have any feelings, wait for tomorrow. You’re in such a hurry, we’re talking about the possibility of being useful or not, these situations aren’t resolved in two minutes.

“We’re talking.”

