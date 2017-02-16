Milan to scout Dahoud?

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s incoming directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli will reportedly scout Borussia Monchengladbach's Mahmoud Dahoud tonight.

The Rossoneri are in the middle of a takeover, with the pair forming part of the new board under Sino-Europe Sports.

Fiorentina take on Gladbach tonight in the Europa League, and MilanNews reports that the pair will be at Borussia-Park to watch Dahoud.

The 21-year-old midfielder was born in Syria, but is a Germany Under-21 international.

Dahoud has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

