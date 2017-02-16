Line-ups: Gladbach-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina start Nikola Kalinic and Federico Bernardeschi as they visit Thorgan Hazard’s Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League.

The first leg in this Round of 32 kicks off at 18.00 GMT.

Follow the build-up and action while giving your views on this game and Villarreal-Roma with the Liveblog.

The Viola won their group and therefore play the first leg at Borussia Park, but make the trip without suspended Federico Chiesa.

Cristian Tello gets the nod to replace him in midfield, while Borja Valero and Bernardeschi support centre-forward Kalinic, fresh from rejecting a big money move to China.

Borussia Monchengladbach are missing injured Brazilian forward Raffael, but opt for a rapid and lightweight strike force of Hazard and Lars Stindl.

Fiorentina have lost only one game in the Europa League this season, 3-2 at home to PAOK, winning four and drawing their opener 0-0.

Gladbach are currently 10th in the Bundesliga on 26 points from 20 rounds, but have won their last three in a row, including last week’s visit to Werder Bremen.

They were in the Champions League and got knocked down to Europa by finishing third following one win away to Celtic, two draws and three defeats.

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Jantschke, Christensen, Vestergaard, Wendt; Herrmann, Kramer, Dahoud, Johnson; Stindl, Hazard

Borussia bench: Sippel, Kolodziejczak, Strobl, Drmic, Schulz, Korb, Hahn

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Astori, Gonzalo Rodriguez; Tello, Badelj, Vecino, Olivera; Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Kalinic

Fiorentina bench: Sportiello, De Maio, Cristoforo, Saponara, Babacar, Tomovic, Ilicic

