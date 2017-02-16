NEWS
Thursday February 16 2017
Liveblog: Europa League Night
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Europa League clashes, as Fiorentina are at Borussia Monchengladbach and Roma visit Villarreal.

The Round of 32 begins today with the first leg ties and, as both Italian clubs won their groups, the opening games are away from home.

We begin at 18.00 GMT in Germany as Borussia Monchengladbach host Paulo Sousa’s Fiorentina.

Roma take to the field at the Estadio de la Ceramica at 20.05 GMT, facing Villarreal’s familiar faces Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone and Daniele Bonera.

Live Blog Gladbach-Fiorentina & Villarreal-Roma
 

