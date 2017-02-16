Hamsik: 'Napoli have Madrid regrets'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik admits Napoli feel sad and regretful after defeat to Real Madrid, but “getting an away goal could be important.”

Lorenzo Insigne’s stunner from 35 metres had given the visitors a shock lead at the Bernabeu last night before the reigning Champions League holders fought back to win 3-1.

The second leg is at the Stadio San Paolo on March 7.

“At the start of the game they immediately attacked us, forcing Pepe Reina into a great save, but we reacted strong with a fantastic curler from Insigne that surprised Keylor Navas,” wrote Hamsik on his official website.

“In the second half, they found two goals in the opening five minutes. We do feel regretful, because over the course of the game we went close to a second goal.

“Naturally we have played better than we did yesterday, but we cannot forget that we were facing one of the best teams in the world.

“We are sad, but getting an away goal could be important. We’ll continue to try our best and in the second leg anything is possible.”

Napoli would qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 result on the away goals rule.

