NEWS
Thursday February 16 2017
Juventus lose trio for Palermo
By Football Italia staff

Juventus miss Mario Mandzukic, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli for Friday’s encounter with Palermo.

It kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Striker Mandzukic is currently suspended and therefore has to sit this one out after being a key figure in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Bianconeri have won all five rounds since adopting this system.

There are changes forced at the back too, as Chiellini and Barzagli are injured.

Juventus squad for Palermo: Buffon, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Lemina, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero, Kean

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies