Juventus lose trio for Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Juventus miss Mario Mandzukic, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli for Friday’s encounter with Palermo.

It kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Striker Mandzukic is currently suspended and therefore has to sit this one out after being a key figure in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Bianconeri have won all five rounds since adopting this system.

There are changes forced at the back too, as Chiellini and Barzagli are injured.

Juventus squad for Palermo: Buffon, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Lemina, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero, Kean

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.