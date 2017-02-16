Freitas: 'Fiorentina's Euro journey'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Carlos Freitas hopes the Viola can reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League trophy.

They face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Round of 32 this evening, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We’re aware of how important this game is,” the director of sport told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’ll certainly be a difficult match and not only for us, but also for Gladbach. We want to give a sense of consistency to our European journey.

“Is this a crossroads moment? No, we’ve been under the microscope from the first day.”

The winners of the Europa League qualify for the Champions League preliminary round, so is that a target for the Tuscans?

“It’s a long way before going to the Champions League via victory in the Europa League. We’d need to overcome several big obstacles to get there, but hope to have what it takes.”

Freitas was also asked about on-going reports Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian will increase its offer to striker Nikola Kalinic.

“Is Kalinic staying? He could not have been any clearer.”

