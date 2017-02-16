Baggio: 'Fans still amaze me'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Baggio turns 50 on Saturday and confessed he is “constantly surprised by the affection of the people even 13 years after my retirement.”

The Divine Ponytail is a legend of Italian football, and not just because he dragged the Azzurri to the 1994 World Cup Final.

“My philosophy of life is based on the search for happiness,” Baggio told Mediaset Premium.

“We must seek happiness every day, find it within ourselves and, if it’s worth it, give it to others too.

“I am constantly surprised by the affection of the people even 13 years after my retirement.”

Baggio played for Vicenza, Fiorentina, Juventus, Milan, Bologna, Inter and Brescia.

He hung up his boots in 2004 after a career blighted by knee injury problems.

