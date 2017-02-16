HT: Bernardeschi stuns Borussia

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina got away with several scares, but lead away to Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to a magnificent Federico Bernardeschi free kick.

The Viola had topped their Europa League group, but were paired with a side that came down from the Champions League in this first leg of the Round of 32. Federico Chiesa sat out a ban, while the hosts had striker Raffael injured.

There were some early scares for the visitors, as Thorgan Hazard’s back-heel flick set up Patrick Herrmann, forcing Ciprian Tatarusanu into a save from point-blank range.

On 16 minutes Maxi Olivera went through the back of Herrmann as he was about to tap in an Oscar Wendt cross from the left, but the referee waved away entirely understandable penalty appeals.

Olivera drilled wide from distance at the other end, but Borussia Monchengladbach had comfortably the best chances and missed a sitter when Lars Stindl ballooned over unmarked from 11 yards on a Herrmann assist.

Moments later Hazard rolled across for Johnson to come sliding in and hit the upright from point-blank range, Stindl blasting the rebound off target.

Just as it seemed as if Fiorentina were glad to be going into the break on 0-0, birthday boy Bernardeschi was brought down and curled the magnificent resulting free kick into the near top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Fiorentina (Half-Time)

Bernardeschi 43 (F)

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Jantschke, Christensen, Vestergaard, Wendt; Herrmann, Kramer, Dahoud, Johnson; Stindl, Hazard

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Astori, Gonzalo Rodriguez; Tello, Badelj, Vecino, Olivera; Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Kalinic

Ref: Manzano (ESP)

