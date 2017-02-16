Line-ups: Villarreal-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko, Radja Nainggolan and Stephan El Shaarawy lead the line as Roma visit Villarreal and Nicola Sansone for the Europa League.

This Round of 32 first leg tie kicks off at 20.05 GMT in Spain.

Follow the build-up and action from this and Borussia Monchengladbach-Fiorentina on the Liveblog.

The Giallorossi went out of the Champions League preliminary round to FC Porto, but are since unbeaten in the Europa League with three wins and as many stalemates.

Villarreal had a similar path, crashing out to Monaco in the play-offs with two losses, 3-1 on aggregate.

They followed that with two victories, three draws and a surprise home defeat to Osmanlispor in the Europa League group phase.

Roma continue to use Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson for this tournament, but the rest has very little squad rotation, as Radja Nainggolan and El Shaarawy support Edin Dzeko, leaving Mohamed Salah on the bench.

Dzeko is a familiar face to Villarreal, because he already knocked them out of Europe twice – with Wolfsburg in 2009-10 and Manchester City in the 2010-11 Champions League group phase.

Villarreal are packed with players that Roma and Italian football fans know very well, including Azzurri talent Nicola Sansone.

Roberto Soriano is another Italian and former Empoli and Sampdoria midfielder, while ex-Milan defender Daniele Bonera is in the stands.

Jose Angel is another former Roma defender and Mateo Musacchio can start despite recently fracturing his elbow.

Centre-forward Roberto Soldado was the subject of a €30m move from Valencia to Tottenham in 2013 only to return to Spain within two years for half the price.

He has been out of action since the start of August with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and is not even on the bench, but surprisingly neither is Roberto Soriano.

They are currently sixth in La Liga and are unbeaten in three rounds, even if the last two were draws with Sevilla and Malaga.

Villarreal: Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Musacchio, Victor Ruiz, Jaume Costa; Jonathan Dos Santos, Trigueros, Bruno Soriano, Castillejo; Sansone, Bakambu

Villarreal bench: Andres Fernandez, Cheryshev, Alvaro, Adrian Lopez, Hernandez, Rukavina, Borre

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Emerson; Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Roma bench: Szczesny, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Paredes, Perotti, Salah, Totti

