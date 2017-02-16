EL: Berna stunner conquers Gladbach

By Football Italia staff

A magnificent free kick from birthday boy Federico Bernardeschi gave Fiorentina a precious 1-0 away victory at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Viola had topped their Europa League group, but were paired with a side that came down from the Champions League in this first leg of the Round of 32. Federico Chiesa sat out a ban, while the hosts had striker Raffael injured.

There were some early scares for the visitors, as Thorgan Hazard’s back-heel flick set up Patrick Herrmann, forcing Ciprian Tatarusanu into a save from point-blank range.

On 16 minutes Maxi Olivera went through the back of Herrmann as he was about to tap in an Oscar Wendt cross from the left, but the referee waved away entirely understandable penalty appeals.

Olivera drilled wide from distance at the other end, but Borussia Monchengladbach had comfortably the best chances and missed a sitter when Lars Stindl ballooned over unmarked from 11 yards on a Herrmann assist.

Moments later Hazard rolled across for Fabian Johnson to come sliding in and hit the upright from point-blank range, Stindl blasting the rebound off target.

Just as it seemed as if Fiorentina were glad to be going into the break on 0-0, birthday boy Bernardeschi was brought down and curled the magnificent resulting free kick into the near top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

After the restart, Gonzalo Rodriguez misread a cross, but was fortunate that Johnson curled well wide from 10 yards. The visitors also wasted a good chance, Cristian Tello rolling across for Borja Valero to fire over under pressure.

Wendt also drilled wide of the near post from a Hazard assist and then a Josip Drmic header glanced inches past the far post, while Borja Valero’s screamer out of nowhere stung Yann Sommer’s gloves.

In stoppages, Jannik Vestergaard’s header was too weak to surprise Tatarusanu. The Viola have a big advantage going into the second leg next Thursday.

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Fiorentina

Bernardeschi 43 (F)

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Jantschke (Drmic 64), Christensen, Vestergaard, Wendt; Herrmann (Hahn 77), Kramer, Dahoud, Johnson (Korb 77); Stindl, Hazard

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Astori, Gonzalo Rodriguez; Tello (Tomovic 84), Badelj, Vecino, Olivera; Bernardeschi (Cristoforo 64), Borja Valero; Kalinic (Babacar 77)

Ref: Manzano (ESP)

