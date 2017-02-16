Massara: 'Concern for Florenzi'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Ricky Massara admits “there is concern” Alessandro Florenzi could be out for another six to eight months.

The Giallorossi visit Villarreal in the Europa League Round of 32 this evening.

Stephan El Shaarawy was chosen in the attack rather than Mohamed Salah.

“The Coach chose the same line-up that beat Fiorentina. He has different options and we hope it’s a winning choice,” Massara told Sky Sport Italia.

Roma’s day has been overshadowed by increasing reports Florenzi will require another operation on his torn ACL.

“Tomorrow morning the tests will tell us more about Florenzi. There is concern, but we’ll see what path to take after those tests.”

