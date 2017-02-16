Official: Gyomber to Terek Grozny

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially loaned defender Norbert Gyomber to Terek Grozny after cutting his Pescara spell short.

The 24-year-old centre-back had spent the last six months on loan at the Stadio Adriatico.

Last week he reportedly got into an ugly row with Coach Massimo Oddo and was promptly dropped.

Although Oddo was fired on Tuesday, Gyomber has still left Pescara and joined Russian side Terek Grozny for the rest of the current campaign.

It was confirmed via their Twitter account.

