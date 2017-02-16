Sebastiani: 'Zeman for Pescara safety'

By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani explains he appointed Zdenek Zeman “because we believe in safety and not for next season in Serie B.”

The club fired Massimo Oddo on Tuesday and Zeman will be presented to the media tomorrow.

It is a return to the Stadio Adriatico for a Coach who took them to a record-breaking promotion from Serie B in 2011-12.

“A good Coach arrives at Pescara in a difficult moment of the campaign,” Sebastiani told ItaSportPress.it.

“Zeman will have the time to work for the future as well and we’ll sow some seeds for next season. However, that doesn’t mean believing in the miracle of Serie A safety is impossible, because it’s not over yet, there are many games to go and the team has no intention of giving up.

“Zeman is always Zeman, but we cannot think of a repeat of those seven consecutive victories we saw in the unforgettable 2012 march towards the top flight. We’re in different times and with a different squad.”

In that team were future superstars Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile.

“We did not get Zeman just for his image or because we think he’s some sort of guru. He returned because we believe in safety and for next season, if we are to get relegated, as he has signed an 18-month contract.”

