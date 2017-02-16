Dzeko: 'Not surprised at success'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko insists he is “not surprised” at being top scorer in Serie A and the Europa League after Roma demolished Villarreal 4-0.

The Bosnian bagged a hat-trick after Emerson Palmieri curled in the opener in this first leg of the Round of 32.

“I take this ball home for my daughter, Una. It was one of the best nights of my career. I dedicate the hat-trick to her,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We were fantastic tonight. We allowed nothing at the back and in attack put four goals past a strong side like Villarreal, on their own turf.

“At times we drop points on our travels in Serie A against smaller sides, but tonight we proved what we can do. There are another 90 minutes to go and we have to wait, because nothing is decided yet.”

Dzeko has scored 28 competitive goals this season for Roma and is currently the top scorer in both Serie A and the Europa League.

“It’s not a surprise to me. I have always been like this. Last year was a bit different, but I want to do even better.”

