Hecking: 'If only that penalty...'

By Football Italia staff

Borussia Monchengladbach Coach Dieter Hecking felt his side were “denied a clear penalty that would’ve changed the game” against Fiorentina.

The Germans had easily the better of the first half, hitting the woodwork and forcing several tough saves, but Federico Bernardeschi’s free kick proved decisive for the 1-0 Viola victory.

“I don’t know what went wrong, but qualification is still open and we have a chance of going through,” said Hecking in his Press conference.

“I liked the attitude and we need to play like this in Florence. Perhaps the goals will be bigger there… We have the same possibility of qualification as we always did.

“Unfortunately we remember all the big chances we did not convert. It was an issue of concentration. Having said that, if we had been given the clear penalty in the first half, it would’ve changed the game.

“I am sorry that the five various officials did not see the clear penalty foul on Herrmann. I don’t want to cry over spilt milk, but I just hope in the second leg the referees are up to the task.

“Everyone saw the way we played and the result will not sap our enthusiasm.”

