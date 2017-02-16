Escriba': 'Result doesn't reflect Villarreal'

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal Coach Fran Escribà felt the 4-0 Roma result “did not do justice” to their performance, but concedes they’re almost out of the Europa League.

The Yellow Submarine was well and truly sunk in its own stadium, as Emerson Palmieri’s curler and an Edin Dzeko hat-trick sealed the first leg victory.

“I honestly think the game changed after the second goal. In the first 15 minutes of the second half we played well, but that second goal knocked the wind out of our sails,” said Escribà in a Press conference.

“The first goal was right-footed by a left-footed player… The result does not do justice to the game as a whole. Going 2-0 down really hurt us and we did not react.

“In that half-hour after that, it’s not just that we played badly, but we couldn’t figure out what was happening. We’re almost out of the Europa League, so we’ve got to focus on La Liga.

“Just as we calm the players when we win convincingly, we must keep a balance in the locker room after a defeat. We must get back to reality, but we know these things can happen.”

