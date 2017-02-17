Bernardeschi: 'Italy future is bright'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi celebrates “the best goal of my career so far” for Fiorentina and wants to be a leader in the new generation of Italy stars.

The versatile figure curled a magnificent free kick into the top corner for their 1-0 Europa League victory away to Borussia Monchengladbach last night.

“It was during a difficult moment of the match and I didn’t think I could get it up and over the wall, as they were very tall, so I went round and it worked,” he told Sky Sport Italia on his 23rd birthday.

“I think it is the best goal of my career so far. I’m going to enjoy the moment and this important win on my birthday.”

Bernardeschi was asked if he represented the Number 10 of this next Azzurri generation.

“I do think we’ve got a really good generation coming through with a lot of quality. We can see it all over Serie A and Italy deserved this boon after a few years of people saying there weren’t any good players emerging.

“The Nazionale has a bright future and we hope to bring home some important results. It’d be an honour to wear the Italy 10 and I work every day to get stronger.”

