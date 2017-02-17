Zamparini: 'Dybala the new Messi'

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini trusts Paulo Dybala “is now worth €150m. He’s the new Leo Messi” for Juventus.

La Joya was sold to the Turin giants in the summer of 2015 for €32m, but his price-tag has sky-rocketed.

“I watch the games and Dybala looks like the best player out there. Anyone who criticises him is mad, because Dybala is the new Leo Messi. He will become a player like that and is already reaching that level,” Zamparini told Tuttosport.

“Did you see the game against Cagliari? Who else can send Gonzalo Higuain clear on goal in the best situation to score?”

There have already been reports of an exit with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain interested.

“Beppe Marotta is a friend and I’d like Dybala to stay at Juventus. In my view the club can afford a player like this, even though there will certainly be offers.

“After all, world class players are wanted everywhere. As far as I can tell, Dybala is worth €150m. I’ve been telling him since he first arrived that he was destined for greatness.

“And to think some of my Coaches left him on the bench at Palermo. Don’t remind me…”

Zamparini is also impressed by Dybala’s Juventus and Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuain.

“He is an extraordinary and unique striker. He was born to score goals. With his characteristics, he is the best centre-forward in the world, but then you have different types of central striker.

“He really reminds me of Gunnar Nordahl, a forward with great technique and physical strength. Higuain is Higuain – if you give him the right service, he’ll put it in the back of the net.

“I believe Juventus can win the Champions League. It requires a certain maturity and Napoli proved against Real Madrid that they don’t have that yet.”

