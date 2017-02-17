Alexis Sanchez wants Serie A

By Football Italia staff

Alexis Sanchez is increasingly likely to leave Arsenal and that opens the door to Juventus and Inter for a summer swoop.

The Chile international had already become frustrated with the lack of silverware with the Gunners.

This week’s 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League only exacerbated the problem and pushed it straight to the fore.

Today’s papers in England all suggest Sanchez has told Arsenal he wants to move on at the end of the season.

He is only under contract until June 2018, which should lower the price-tag significantly.

Juventus are the favourites for his signature, having been very close to him twice before when he left Udinese and then Barcelona.

Inter are also interested and have fresh funds coming in from Chinese owners Suning Group.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are options for the 28-year-old Chile international, but there could be a clue today, as he was given permission by the club to take a few days off with his best friend – in Italy.

This season he has scored 20 goals with 16 assists in just 33 games for Arsenal.

