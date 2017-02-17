Atalanta: 'Euro games at Sassuolo'

By Football Italia staff

If Atalanta qualify for the Europa League, they’ll likely play their home games at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium.

The Orobici have been a sensation this season and currently sit in fourth place, on the same number of points as Inter.

If they do get into the Europa League for next term, their Stadio Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo is not up to code for UEFA matches.

The club is trying to buy that arena so they can restructure it and make a genuine home for the Oroboci.

“We’re waiting for the paperwork and from Monday there will be 60 days in which to present the proposal,” Atalanta director Roberto Spagnolo told Tuttosport.

“We’ve known for years that the stadium in Bergamo is not suited to European competition, so if we do get into Europe next season, we’ve already identified the arena in Reggio-Emilia.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.