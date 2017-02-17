Official: Florenzi ACL ruptured again

By Football Italia staff

Roma star Alessandro Florenzi has ruptured the same ACL he tore in October and will be out for another six to eight months.

“The tests confirmed the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. This morning we will perform another operation using keyhole surgery,” declared medic Riccardo Del Vescovo.

The versatile wing-back had been on the verge of completing his recovery after the devastating injury.

He was training with the Primavera youth team this week when he suddenly pulled up clutching his knee.

There were immediate concerns that the ligaments may well have been affected again.

As time wore on, the mood became increasingly pessimistic in the Giallorossi camp.

Florenzi attended the Villa Stuart clinic today for a check-up with Professor Mariani, who confirmed the worst fears – the anterior cruciate ligament has been ruptured again.

This latest operation will keep Florenzi on the sidelines for another six to eight months.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.