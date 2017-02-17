NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
Italy close ranking gap with England
By Football Italia staff

Italy’s European results this week saw them move closer to England in the UEFA ranking, as Roma and Fiorentina won with Napoli losing to Real Madrid.

The ranking is no longer as important as it was, because from next season the top four in Serie A will enter the Champions League directly anyway.

England’s clubs have struggled badly in the knockout rounds, as Arsenal lost 5-1 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Tottenham fell 1-0 to Gent in the Europa League.

Manchester United got the only victory for English sides, sweeping St-Etienne aside 3-0 with a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick.

Manchester City and Leicester City play their first leg Champions League ties next week, as do Juventus with Porto.

The current UEFA ranking for this season has Italy at 11.583 points and England on 11.642, so the gap is minimal.

It’s worth noting that is because England had four teams in the Champions League group phase compared to only two for Italy.

Otherwise, Serie A sides would’ve already surpassed England in the rankings for this term.

