Zeman: 'I owe Pescara'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman explained why he returned to Pescara on the verge of relegation. “I owe this club and want to entertain the fans.”

The Delfini have not won a single game this season – their only victory was awarded to them because Sassuolo fielded an ineligible player – and sacked Coach Massimo Oddo on Tuesday.

They brought in Zeman, who famously shattered Serie B records when taking them to promotion in 2011-12.

“I have come back because I owe Pescara,” said Zeman in his presentation Press conference.

“If the team is bottom of the table, it means there are certain limitations. We want to overcome them as soon as possible.

“I don’t want anyone to be embarrassed. We have to take each of the next 14 games one at a time, remembering we start from 0-0.

“I am here to work and to build a team that can entertain the fans.”

Zeman turns 70 in May and continues to chain-smoke, so can he still handle the pressures of Serie A?

“There are young men much worse off than me,” he smiled.

“I was satisfied with today’s training session. The lads are working hard and seem like they want to learn. I don’t want us to end this season with Pescara remembered for having the worst results in Europe.

“I have to focus on both saving face for this club and rebuilding in case we go into Serie B. It’ll be tough to survive, as we need to win more games than Juventus require for the Scudetto.

“Usually when there is a change of Coach, the team reacts. I hope we can do as well as we did in my first Pescara tenure.”

Zeman was his usual laconic self in the Press conference and shrugged off questions about his ‘enemies.’

“I’ll have to prove them wrong. On Sunday I expect a positive reaction from the squad against Genoa. We have to prove we deserve to be in Serie A.

“It’s a pity the title race was basically finished by Christmas. There are three challenging for the Scudetto, another four for Europe and three are practically already relegated.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.