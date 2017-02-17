Zico: 'Udinese in my heart'

By Football Italia staff

Brazilian legend Zico returned to Udine to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the club’s foundation. “Udinese remain in my heart.”

The 63-year-old wore the Friulani jersey from 1983 to 1985, scoring 22 goals in 40 competitive games.

“Coming back here is wonderful, I am so happy and full of joy,” said Zico at a Press conference in the newly-reconstructed Dacia Arena.

“I watched their games against Roma and Inter. I try to see them whenever I can, taking into account the time difference.

“I always try to follow Udinese’s progress. Udinese remain in my heart. My favourite memory was the day I was presented to the fans in the town square – I didn’t expect all that passion. It was unforgettable!

“My mentality was always to seek victory, so I always played to win. After a friendly where we beat Real Madrid, a teammate said we’d now have to go on and win the Scudetto. I told him that’s what I was here for!

“You don’t just win a Scudetto on the field, but also off it, as there are so many different factors that influence the results. The history of football talks about who wins, it’s true, but my bond with the Udinese fans is something that goes beyond results.

“Maybe nowadays I wouldn’t have been a success in football, as now tactics and physicality come before technique. I advise young players to have fun. Football must represent the greatest joy. I always asked Father Christmas for a football. The sport was in my blood and it cannot just be a profession.”

Zico was asked how he’d react if he got a call from Udinese to be their Coach?

“I’d react well!”

The Brazilian also cast his eye over the rest of Serie A.

“Juventus are an excellent team and I think they could’ve won the Champions League Final with Barcelona in 2015.

“Napoli really impressed me and I believe their tie with Real Madrid is still open. They can win 2-0 at the San Paolo.”

Image via @udinese_1896

