Napoli silence 'indefinite'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli announced a Press silence that will carry on indefinitely following the controversy in their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

The Partenopei are still in with a shout of qualification to the Champions League quarter-finals and must win the second leg 2-0 on March 7.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis sparked a firestorm with his comments to the media straight after that game at the Bernabeu.

He blamed Coach Maurizio Sarri and noted all the players except Lorenzo Insigne “just didn’t turn up.”

De Laurentiis later promised a period of silence to calm the waters and has now extended that to the rest of the team.

Today Napoli announced on Radio Kiss Kiss that there will be an indefinite block on speaking to the media.

