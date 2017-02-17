Milan ‘bid €35m for Insigne’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli reportedly rejected a €35m bid from Milan for Lorenzo Insigne in January as the forward’s future is said to be “up in the air”.

According to journalist Paolo Bargiggia on Premium Sport, Insigne was sounded out by Milan’s new sporting director Massimo Mirabelli.

It would have been a clear sign of intent from the Rossoneri’s incoming owners, Sino-Europe Sports, whose takeover is expected to be ratified early next month.

Insigne, meanwhile, will reportedly resume talks over a new contract with Napoli in due course after both parties failed to reach an agreement last summer.

