NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
Milan ‘bid €35m for Insigne’
By Football Italia staff

Napoli reportedly rejected a €35m bid from Milan for Lorenzo Insigne in January as the forward’s future is said to be “up in the air”.

According to journalist Paolo Bargiggia on Premium Sport, Insigne was sounded out by Milan’s new sporting director Massimo Mirabelli.

It would have been a clear sign of intent from the Rossoneri’s incoming owners, Sino-Europe Sports, whose takeover is expected to be ratified early next month.

Insigne, meanwhile, will reportedly resume talks over a new contract with Napoli in due course after both parties failed to reach an agreement last summer. 

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies