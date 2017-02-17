‘Atalanta in Europe? Why not…’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta midfielder Jasmin Kurtic says European qualification is well within his side’s reach – providing they can keep going until “the final few games”.

Atalanta have won three of their last four Serie A games to move level with Inter in fifth, leaving them in the mix for a first-ever Europa League appearance, but Kurtic is keen for the Orobici to remain grounded until the possibility becomes more concrete.

“Europe? At this point, why not?” the Slovenian told L’Eco di Bergamo.

“Still, between now and the rest of the season, we have to think about each game at a time. What only counts is [the game against] Crotone.

“If at the end of March we’re still in the top six then anything will be possible in the final few games, but for now only Crotone matters.

“The most difficult games will be against the smaller teams. They’ll be hoping to counterattack, so [those games] will need intensity, focus and technical quality.

“Against the bigger teams, those games prepare for themselves.”

