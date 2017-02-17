Zanetti hails ‘Baggio’s Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti paid tribute to Roberto Baggio, who turns 50 on Saturday, and felt the retired forward’s Inter side were “a team of champions”.

Bagigo endured a tough two years with Inter between 1998 and 2000 as the Nerazzurri went through four Coaches, including former Italy CT Marcello Lippi, but ‘Il Codino Divino’ played alongside Zanetti and other renowned stars of the time such as Christian Vieri and Ronaldo.

“Baggio was one of the best expressionists in Italian football,” the Argentine told Sky Sport Italia.

“What you don’t know about him is that he’s that he’s a very nice guy, in the dressing room he always made us laugh, telling funny jokes. Moreover, he’s a very humble and respectful person.

“Roby and I have a great friendship: when he turned 40, for example, I went to celebrate with him.

“Our relationship was born from my Argentine background: Baggio loves Argentina and, when we spoke, you could clearly see his love for the country. We also met there on occasion.

“I have a great memory of that Inter: there was Roby and people like Vieri, Ronaldo, Recoba, Pirlo.

“It was a great Inter team that unfortunately won little, but it remains a source of pride for me, having played in a team with so many champions.

“A person like Roby can do very well in football and I believe it can be great for a young lad to have Baggio as a mentor.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.