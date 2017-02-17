Zico: I could’ve joined Milan

By Football Italia staff

Brazilian icon Zico has revealed that he could have joined Milan before Udinese in 1983, only for Flamengo to reject the Rossoneri’s offer.

Zico became an Udinese legend for his two-year spell at the Friuli, scoring 30 goals in just 53 appearances, but the striker-turned-Coach claims history could have panned out very differently, had Flamengo accepted a bid from Milan.

“In 1983, players didn’t choose [where they could go], now it’s now different,” he said at a Press conference for the 120th anniversary of the Zebrette’s foundation.

“In 1983, Flamengo refused an offer from Milan. I came here because of Edinho and [Franco] Dal Cin.

“My best memory? My presentation on the streets. I wasn’t expecting all the warmth I received. It was unforgettable!

Scudetto with Udinese? My mind was always set on victory: I played to win. After a friendly win against Real [Madrid], a teammate of mine said to me, ‘now we have to win the Scudetto’.

“I said, ‘that’s what I’m here for’. Flamengo, Udinese and Kashima Antlers are my three favourite teams.

“The best in [Udinese’s] history is the Udinese of Di Natale, whom I met a few years ago and deserved a Scudetto.”

Image courtesy @udinese_1896 via Twitter

