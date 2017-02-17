Pioli: Bologna game massive

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli admits Inter cannot afford to slip up against Bologna on Sunday as “this game is worth so much”.

Inter bounced back from two straight defeats to beat Empoli 2-0 last weekend, leaving the Nerazzurri fourth in Serie A, but Pioli warned his players against slowing down at Bologna, where he was expecting an “angry” atmosphere after three straight defeats for his former club.

“This game is worth so much, so we must do everything to take the three points,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Banega? He’s trained with the team. If he does again tomorrow then he’ll be available to play.

“He’s more likely to play in the opponents’ half than ours. He’s adept at putting teammates through on goal.

“Three at the back? We’re finding good solidity [with the three], but also four. At Bologna, we’ll be playing in an angry atmosphere.

“Donadoni’s team will be difficult opponents, our two games against them is proof of that, so we have to give everything in order to play at our best.

“Every game and training session is important, even if we’ve been working together for a short time. We have to continue this positive run.

“The statements of my players were hung [in our dressing room] after the game against Empoli. Which ones? I’ll send you the pictures…

“My return to Bologna? I have good memories of my time there, but we have to think about the game.

“Refereeing controversy won’t make a difference to Donadoni and I. Mazzoleni will officiate the game well.

“What type of game will it be? We’ll need a clean game. When we lose the ball, we must be clever enough to retrieve it immediately, with appropriate cover.”

