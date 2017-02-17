NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
Bauza: No Icardi call... yet
By Football Italia staff

Argentina boss Edgardo Bauza says Mauro Icardi “won’t be called up yet”, although the Inter striker “can be at any other time”.

Bauza recently met Icardi at Inter’s training ground, despite Argentina and calcio legend Diego Maradona branding the Coach as a traitor, but the 59-year-old made it clear he would not rush to summon the Nerazzurri captain.

“I didn’t meet Icardi alone, I met him together with others at Inter, talking about football in peace,” he told TyC Sports.

“Maradona’s attack? I won’t answer this. Icardi to be called up? The situation is the same as before.

“He won’t be called up yet, but he can be at any [other] time.”

