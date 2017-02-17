NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
Vote of confidence for Juric
By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has given a vote of confidence to his Coach Ivan Juric following the Grifone’s poor run of form.

Genoa have won just one of their last Serie A 12 games, with eight defeats in that time, to leave the side way down in 16th.

The slump has unsurprisingly left Juric’s position under some scrutiny, but Preziosi is backing the Serb for now.

“No-one has unconditional faith in football, but Juric’s a great Coach,” he told Tuttosport.

“I’d hate to deprive myself of him.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies