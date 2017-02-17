Vote of confidence for Juric

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has given a vote of confidence to his Coach Ivan Juric following the Grifone’s poor run of form.

Genoa have won just one of their last Serie A 12 games, with eight defeats in that time, to leave the side way down in 16th.

The slump has unsurprisingly left Juric’s position under some scrutiny, but Preziosi is backing the Serb for now.

“No-one has unconditional faith in football, but Juric’s a great Coach,” he told Tuttosport.

“I’d hate to deprive myself of him.”

