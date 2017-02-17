‘Juve backed out of Quaison’

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini claims Juventus “pulled out” of negotiations to sign Robin Quaison in January.

Juve reportedly looked into bringing in Quaison last month, but while the midfielder ultimately left Palermo for Mainz, Zamparini has now revealed that the Bianconeri’s interest was real.

“Diego Lopez is a sincere person, prepared,” he told Tuttosport.

“I told him that he has to play our young lads, who are of great value.

“Has Marotta asked for any of our players? I have a great relationship with him, but on Quaison, [Juve] pulled out in January.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.