NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
‘Juve backed out of Quaison’
By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini claims Juventus “pulled out” of negotiations to sign Robin Quaison in January.

Juve reportedly looked into bringing in Quaison last month, but while the midfielder ultimately left Palermo for Mainz, Zamparini has now revealed that the Bianconeri’s interest was real.

“Diego Lopez is a sincere person, prepared,” he told Tuttosport.

“I told him that he has to play our young lads, who are of great value.

“Has Marotta asked for any of our players? I have a great relationship with him, but on Quaison, [Juve] pulled out in January.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies